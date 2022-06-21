Milwaukee police squad, Bell Ambulance crash near 30th and Burleigh
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police squad and a Bell Ambulance were involved in a crash Tuesday night near 30th and Burleigh.
FOX6's cameras captured a shattered windshield on the ambulance, along with front end damage, and a damaged MPD squad nearby.
It appeared those were the only two vehicles involved in the crash.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The extent of any injuries is unclear at this point.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.