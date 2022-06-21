Expand / Collapse search

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee police squad, Bell Ambulance crash near 30th and Burleigh

A Milwaukee police squad and a Bell Ambulance were involved in a crash Tuesday night near 30th and Burleigh.

FOX6's cameras captured a shattered windshield on the ambulance, along with front end damage, and a damaged MPD squad nearby.

It appeared those were the only two vehicles involved in the crash.

The extent of any injuries is unclear at this point.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 