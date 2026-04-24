The Brief MPD Officer Kendall Corder was killed and Officer Christopher McCray was wounded in a shooting near 25th and Garfield last summer. Two people, who were charged as part of the investigation, have been sentenced. Earlier this month, a jury convicted Tremaine Jones of shooting both officers.



Two people, who were charged as part of the investigation into the shooting that killed Milwaukee Police Officer Kendall Corder and wounded Officer Christopher McCray, have now been sentenced.

Man, woman sentenced

In court:

Milwaukee County prosecutors charged Bryshawn Tyler, 23, with possession of a firearm by a felon. Court filings said the charge stemmed from shooting a gun from an apartment at Tremaine Jones, who was convicted of shooting the officers.

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Tyler pleaded guilty to the charge in March. Court records show he was sentenced to three years in prison, followed by three years of extended supervision, on Thursday, April 23.

Jermela Kittler; Bryshawn Tyler

Jermela Kittler, 20, was accused of lying to police about hiding Jones in her home, where he was ultimately arrested. Court filings also said Jones sent her back to the shooting scene to try to retrieve a gun.

Court records show Kittler pleaded guilty to harboring/aiding a felon and was sentenced to time served on April 14. While testifying during Jones' trial, she said she agreed to take the stand in exchange for a potentially lenient sentence in her case.

Earlier this month, a jury found Jones guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a short-barreled rifle. He's scheduled to be sentenced in June.

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Milwaukee police officers shot

The backstory:

Corder and McCray were shot near 25th and Garfield on the night of June 26, 2025. They were initially called for a report of a person with a weapon, which was upgraded to shots fired while they were on the way.

When they arrived and stepped out of their squad, they were unexpectedly shot in an alley. Assistant Police Chief Nicole Waldner noted the officers were unable to return fire. Milwaukee Police Association President Alexander Ayala described it as "an ambush."

Corder dropped to the ground, and McCray – who had been shot in the foot, leg and back – ran to grab Corder's firearm and protect him, according to a criminal complaint. Backup officers and a tactical team arrived shortly after the shooting.

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The two officers were taken to Froedtert Hospital, a Level I Trauma Center. McCray was released from the hospital days later, while Corder died of his wounds on June 29. Court filings said Corder suffered three gunshot wounds, one of which severed his spine.

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors said there were fights between groups of women over Jones and allegations of cheating. While at an apartment building before officers arrived, Jones fired shots into the air. The officers arrived a short time later.

McCray said he and Corder were walking down an alley when he saw a flash coming from some bushes and heard a bang that "sounded like a firework," according to the complaint. More flashes and bangs, which were gunshots, followed.

Scene near 25th and Garfield, Milwaukee

Court filings said police recovered 16 total rifle cartridge casings at the scene "consistent with the shots being fired from the bushes" as McCray described. They later recovered a rifle along a fence line that the Milwaukee Police Department Fusion Center later determined was "consistent" with being the gun that fired all 16 rounds. Forensic investigators pulled a latent fingerprint, identified as Jones', from the weapon.

The complaint said police also found a social security card, birth certificate and several debit cards with Jones' name on them inside a backpack in a nearby backyard. There was a receipt from a West Allis gun shop that showed Jones bought a gun on June 17 and picked it up on June 19.

Jones was arrested the morning after the shooting at a home near 37th and Villard. A witness said Jones did not know he was shooting at the police and "thought it was someone else," according to court filings. The witness said Jones also said he had "better get out of there" because he had "just killed a cop."