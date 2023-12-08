Milwaukee police shooting, suspect's mother seeks answers

A Milwaukee police chase Thursday ended with officers shooting two men near 51st and Hampton. The mother of one of those men is speaking out.

"He didn’t deserve all that," said Shatara Office. "I’m hurt."

Office said one of the two men was her 19-year-old son, Kenneth Rogers. She said she has not been able to visit him in the hospital, and she's worried – but also frustrated.

"The only thing I want him to do is make it," Office said. Now, she said she is just waiting.

Police said two suspects were driving a stolen car that was wanted in a shooting that wounded a 20-year-old on Wednesday. When officers tried to stop it, police said the car sped away and later crashed. Two men ran off, and police said one of them had a gun.

Kenneth Rogers

"Refused to drop the weapon despite multiple verbal commands from the police," MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman said after the shooting.

That's when two officers fired shots. Police said the 19-year-old was critically injured, while the other suspect – who Office said is Rogers' cousin – is expected to be OK.

"It’s like you just wanted to shoot first and ask questions later," Office said.

Police said a gun was recovered near one of the suspects at the scene. MPD also said it is unknown whether that gun was ever pointed at officers.

The officers involved in the incident are a 26-year-old man with eight years of experience and a 27-year-old man with two years of experience. Both officers will spend time on administrative duty, which is routine procedure. Office does not believe that is enough.

"I just hope my son gets justice," she said.

The Waukesha Police Department is leading the investigation as the outside agency. FOX6 News reached out about this story, and investigators said they have been speaking with Office and that the 19-year-old remains in custody.

FOX6 also asked Office about her son's involvement. She said she doesn't know enough about what happened but plans to find out.