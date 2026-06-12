Milwaukee police shooting near 84th and Mill: sources

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Milwaukee police were involved in a shooting near 84th and Mill on Friday, June 12.

Sources tell FOX6 that police shot at a person who was barricaded and was threatening suicide by cop. The person had a gun and pointed it towards officers, who then shot at the person.

All reports so far say that all the officers on scene are okay, and the condition of the person who was shot is not known.

Scene near 84th and Mill

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FOX6 is working to learn more, and Milwaukee police say that a media briefing will be held nearby, but the timing has not yet been provided.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.