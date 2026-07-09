Milwaukee police shooting on July 4th weekend, man criminally charged

The Brief An 18-year-old man faces several felony charges in connection to a police shooting in Milwaukee over the 4th of July weekend. Hunter Meyer is accused of striking a Milwaukee police officer with his vehicle and then driving off. Other officers fired at his vehicle as he sped away. Meyer was eventually found and arrested.



An 18-year-old man has been criminally charged in connection to a 4th of July weekend police shooting in downtown Milwaukee.

Hunter Meyer, of Rothschild, is accused of striking a Milwaukee police officer with his car when he sped away. Multiple other officers fired at his vehicle as he sped away.

Criminal charges

What we know:

Meyer is charged with the following counts:

1st-degree recklessly endangering safety, as a party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon

1st-degree recklessly endangering safety

Hit-and-run, causing injury (2 counts)

2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety (4 counts)

Carrying a concealed weapon

Vehicle operator flee/elude an officer, causing damage to property

If convicted, he could face up to 82 years and 3 months in prison and could be fined up to $205,000.

A booking photo was no provided as Hunter Meyer remains in the hospital.

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The backstory:

According to police, the incident happened after 2 a.m. on Sunday, July 5. Milwaukee police officers were on and around Water Street for crowd control during the 4th of July celebrations.

Officers saw a black 2015 Audi S6 driving in circles in a parking lot near Edison and Knapp with other people standing around the vehicle. Officers then heard several gunshots from the area where the Audi was seen driving immediately prior. Officers responded to investigate.

Officers saw the black Audi still in the parking lot and gave the driver, later identified as Hunter Meyer, lawful commands to stop and get out of the vehicle. Meyer did not follow those commands and recklessly sped away from the scene, nearly striking multiple officers and striking one officer, who sustained non-fatal injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

"Officers, including the injured officer, discharged their weapons at the vehicle," Chief Norman said.

When the officer was struck by the Audi, other officers fired at the vehicle. Meyer continued fleeing the scene before eventually stopping after a crash. Meyer ran away from the vehicle but was found and arrested a short time later. A gun was found in the vehicle.

Police told FOX6 News all the officers involved in this morning's shooting will be placed on administrative duty, which is standard protocol.

Additional officers involved in this incident are a 28-year-old male with over 7 years of service and a 27-year-old male with over 8 years of service. The injured officer has served for less than a year.