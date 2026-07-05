Two Milwaukee officers hurt over Fourth of July weekend

The Brief Two Milwaukee police officers were injured in separate weekend incidents while on duty. One officer was struck by a vehicle leading to an officer-involved shooting, and another was hurt by fireworks. An 18-year-old suspect was arrested after allegedly striking an officer with an Audi.



Two Milwaukee female officers were injured on duty over the weekend. Police said one was hit by a car, while the other was hurt by fireworks.

Video shared on social media shows a blast blowing a Milwaukee police officer to the ground.

"The next thing you know, police coming from everywhere," said Tracey Dent, a community activist.

Witnesses told FOX6 News it happened around midnight Sunday. They said someone was setting off and throwing fireworks in a crowded parking lot near Brady Street and Cambridge Avenue.

"It's just a small minority of people who want to mess it up for everybody and think it's funny, and it's not funny," Dent said.

But this was not the only overnight incident where an officer was hurt on duty. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said a suspect hit a female officer with a car, which led to an officer-involved shooting around 2:15 a.m. near Knapp and Water streets.

"Uniformed Milwaukee police officers patrolling our downtown entertainment district heard multiple gunshots," said Norman.

Norman said officers responding on foot saw an Audi leaving the area. He said the 18-year-old male suspect hit a 25-year-old female officer with his vehicle while fleeing.

"Officers, including the injured officer, discharged their weapons at the vehicle," Chief Norman said.

The officer was taken to the hospital with nonfatal injuries. The suspect was found and also taken to the hospital with nonfatal injuries. He was later arrested.

Police found the unoccupied suspect's vehicle with a gun inside on Fond du Lac Avenue near Walnut Street.

Police told FOX6 News all the officers involved in this morning's shooting will be placed on administrative duty which is standard protocol.

Additional officers involved in this incident are a 28-year-old male with over 7 years of service and a 27-year-old male with over 8 years of service. The injured officer has served for less than year.

Chief Norman said two other people arrived at hospitals with gunshot wounds, though it is unclear if they are connected to the officer-involved shooting.

FOX6 News is still waiting on more information from the Brady Street fireworks incident.