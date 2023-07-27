Milwaukee police, kids come together in Sherman Park: 'Promote peace'

Kids just want to have fun, and that's what they did at Sherman Park Thursday, July 27.

The Milwaukee Police Department and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee worked together to set up a "Kids Just Wanna Have Fun" field day of activities from 2-6 p.m.

"Basically we’re just out here trying to promote peace. This community gets a bad rep in terms of violence and crime," said Larrie Norwood of the Boys & Girls Clubs. "Boys & Girls Clubs is right in the middle of the park. We just want people to know its peaceful."

From the grill to the basketball court, it was all an effort for officers to positively engage with the city's youth.

"A lot of people in the community don’t like to talk to the police, and it builds trust at a time where people think they can't trust the police, and they're not here to support the community," said Norwood.

A Boys & Girls Clubs employee said they now feel more comfortable taking kids outside to the park.