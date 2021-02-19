Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police seek suspect in north side puppy theft

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Suspect, puppy involved in theft (Courtesy: MPD)

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a suspect wanted for stealing a puppy on Feb. 16.

Police said the suspect was armed and took a 2-month-old, gray pitbull mix near 52nd and Burleigh just after noon on Tuesday. Police said the suspect forced his way into the victim's residence and stole property, in addition to the dog.

The suspect is described as a male, 20-25 years old, African American with a medium build.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App. 

