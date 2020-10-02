Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police seek suspect in 26th and Auer shooting

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Suspect in shooting near 26th and Auer on Sept. 27.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public's help identifying and locating a suspect sought in connection to a Sept. 27 shooting.

Police said the suspect was involved in an argument near 26th and Auer around 2 p.m. when he fired several shots, striking and wounding a victim.

The suspect then fled in a gray Chevrolet Malibu Maxx, model year 2004-2007. The victim walked to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as male, 20-25 years old, 6' tall with a thin build, African-American with short, balding hair. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips app.

