MPD: 20-year-old Milwaukee man shot, wounded near 26th and Auer

Police say a 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 26th and Auer on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 27.

Officials say the shooting happened around 2 p.m. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries -- and walked to a hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Advertisement



