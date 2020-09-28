MPD: 20-year-old Milwaukee man shot, wounded near 26th and Auer
MILWAUKEE - Police say a 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 26th and Auer on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 27.
Officials say the shooting happened around 2 p.m. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries -- and walked to a hospital for treatment.
Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.
Advertisement