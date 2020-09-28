Expand / Collapse search

MPD: 20-year-old Milwaukee man shot, wounded near 26th and Auer

MILWAUKEE - Police say a 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 26th and Auer on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 27.

Officials say the shooting happened around 2 p.m. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries -- and walked to a hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.  

