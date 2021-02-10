Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police seek help in search for missing 11-year-old girl

Valeria Gomez-Cruz

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating an 11-year-old critical missing girl. Valeria Gomez-Cruz was last seen in the area of 28th and National at 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 8.

Gomez-Cruz is described as 4'05" tall and 96 pounds.  She has brown eyes and black straight hair.  She was last seen wearing a red jacket, black jeans. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. or the Criminal Investigations Bureau from 4:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

