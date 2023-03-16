Milwaukee police satisfaction survey, shift in opinions in 2022

More than 1,000 Milwaukee residents were surveyed to learn how they feel about the Milwaukee Police Department.

In comparison to 2019, there was a shift in 2022.

Data scientist Joseph Cera shared the results of the police satisfaction study from 2022 during the Fire and Police Commission meeting Thursday, March 16.

Compared to 2019, Cera said more people said they were dissatisfied with MPD overall in the 2022 survey, which measured things like trust, impressions of police visibility and compassion.

Cera said the largest drop in satisfaction with MPD involves efforts to address violent crime.

Milwaukee police

Additionally, the survey results showed 85% of people living in Milwaukee said they're worried about reckless driving. He said he believes part of the shift in opinion could stem from the coronavirus pandemic and the spotlight on violent police conduct.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"It’s very likely that these events influenced opinions of police in Milwaukee," said Cera. "As information about police conduct proliferates, it becomes easier for individuals to look outside of tradition and their opinion to integrate a wider range of information of experiences of others."

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman listened in on the results.

When asked if he had any questions or comments, he said he was taking it all in and digesting it.