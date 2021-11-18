Milwaukee police reform policies approved by FPC

article

Milwaukee's Fire and Police Commission approved three police reform policies Thursday, Nov. 18.

The first bans officers from doing no-knock search warrants.

The second clarifies that officers have a duty to report any acts of misconduct, and it protects them from retaliation.

The third policy deals with officer discipline procedures.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Below is the statement from FPC President Leon Todd announcing the resolutions:

On November 18, 2021, the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners voted to approve three significant resolutions designed to improve policing in the City of Milwaukee:

1. An amendment to Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) Standard Operating Procedure 970 – Search Warrants, which completely bans police officers from seeking and executing no-knock search warrants;

2. The creation of MPD Standard Operating Procedure 004 – Whistleblower Protection, which clarifies that officers have an affirmative duty to report serious acts of misconduct and protects the reporting officers from retaliation; and

3. The adoption of MPD’s Discipline Matrix, which will promote a more uniform and standard application of discipline for officers.

The Board is hopeful that these changes will improve relations between the Police Department and the community and increase public safety. Moreover, the Board hopes that these additions will help increase transparency and public confidence in both the Police Department and the Fire and Police Commission.

The Board of Fire and Police Commissioners would like to thank the Milwaukee Police Department for working collaboratively with us to make these important changes.