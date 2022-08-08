Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; driver sought

Milwaukee police were involved in a vehicle pursuit Friday night, Aug. 5. It began around 7:18 p.m. near 42nd and Hope.

According to police, officers observed a vehicle that was stolen and wanted in connection to an abduction. Officers attempted to make a traffic stop; however, the driver refused, fled and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle near 7th and Melvina. The occupants of the vehicle fled on foot.

A passenger, a 17-year-old Milwaukee male, was arrested after a foot pursuit. A firearm was recovered.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

MPD continues to seek the unknown driver.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.