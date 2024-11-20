Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police presence; 50th & Lisbon, gas station taped off

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 20, 2024 4:30pm CST
Police presence at gas station

Family members tell FOX6 News that a large police presence at a Milwaukee gas station is tied to a report of a missing 13-year-old girl.

    • There is a significant police presence seen near 50th and Lisbon on Milwaukee's north side.
    • Family members tell FOX6 News the scene is tied to the report of a missing 13-year-old girl.

MILWAUKEE - There is a significant police presence seen near 51st and Lisbon on Milwaukee's north side on Wednesday evening, Nov. 20. Family members tell FOX6 News the scene is tied to a report of a missing 13-year-old girl; a girl who is now found.

The family members say the teenager was found at the station – and has been missing for two to three days.  

The teenage girl is now safe at Milwaukee Police District 3 – which happens to be across the street from the gas station. 

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.

