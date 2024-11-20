Milwaukee police presence; 50th & Lisbon, gas station taped off
MILWAUKEE - There is a significant police presence seen near 51st and Lisbon on Milwaukee's north side on Wednesday evening, Nov. 20. Family members tell FOX6 News the scene is tied to a report of a missing 13-year-old girl; a girl who is now found.
The family members say the teenager was found at the station – and has been missing for two to three days.
The teenage girl is now safe at Milwaukee Police District 3 – which happens to be across the street from the gas station.
FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.