Milwaukee cop hit with pipe, no prison for man accused

A Milwaukee man accused of hitting a police officer with a metal pipe was sentenced to three years in a mental health facility Thursday, Feb. 9.

Julius Neylon, 34, pleaded guilty to substantial battery. Charges of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct were dismissed.

It happened outside Police District 7 in August 2022. MPD surveillance captured the moment Neylon walked up to the officer and hit him in the head with the pipe. A source shared the video with FOX6 News.

Prosecutors said Neylon also smashed the windows of two squad cars outside District 7. When police got outside to see the damage, Neylon was allegedly on the ground fighting with an officer.

According to investigators, Neylon bashed the officer in the head, which caused a concussion and "two-inch laceration" that required "staples and glue" to close.

Surveillance of alleged assault on Milwaukee police officer outside District 7

It is not clear what motivated the alleged attack, according to officials at the time.

Court records show Neylon has a criminal past that includes prior convictions for robbery and resisting an officer.