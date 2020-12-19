Milwaukee police: Photographer of Sweet 16 party shot, killed

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened near W. Ridge Court and W. Fond du Lac Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.

Police say an event photographer was leaving a Sweet 16 party when he was approached by the suspect and shot. The 32-year-old man died from his injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

