Operation Summer Guardian: Milwaukee police detail 2024 initiative

The Milwaukee Police Department launched the third annual Operation Summer Guardian, an initiative to address gun violence, over Memorial Day weekend.

Following a Medical College of Wisconsin analysis of MPD's 2023 effort, officials released information about the 2024 initiative on Friday.

MPD said it incorporated key recommendations from the MCW analysis into Operation Summer Guardian 2024 – including a focus on "hotspot" areas of not just gunshot detection system data, but also an analysis of non-fatal shootings, homicides and shots fired calls.

MPD has reported an increase in youth victims and suspects involved in violent crime. As in 2023, the department said this summer's initiative will focus on curfew enforcement and parental responsibility.

"If your child is out after hours without a valid reason and is involved in an incident, we will cite you," MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman said in a statement. "Parents and guardians, help us keep your children safe. Know where your children are, and do your part to keep firearms out of the hands of youth."

MPD plans to have ongoing discussions with intergovernmental and community partners during the 2024 operation. In addition, the department said it created a forum for follow up to ensure efforts best support the neighborhoods it serves. Based on the data-driven analysis, there will be an increased police presence to address gun violence in the following 27 neighborhoods:

Amani

Arlington Heights

Borchert Field

Fairfield

Forest Home Hills

Franklin Heights

Hampton Heights

Historic Mitchell Street

Lincoln Creek

Lincoln Village

Metcalfe Park

Midtown

Muskego Way

North Division

Old North Milwaukee

Roosevelt Groove

Saint Joseph’s

Sherman Park

Silver Swann

Sunset Heights

Thurston Woods

Triangle North

Valhalla

Wahl Park

Walker’s Point

Walnut Hill

Washington Park

For more information about Operation Summer Guardian 2024, visit the Milwaukee Police Department Office of Public Relations website.