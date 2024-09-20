3 Milwaukee police officers, suspect wounded in shooting; video released

article

The Brief Milwaukee police released video associated with a shooting near 91st and Custer on the city's northwest side on Sept. 5. The video recounts an incident in which a suspect and three officers were wounded.



Milwaukee police released on Friday, Sept. 20 video and information related to a shooting incident near 91st and Custer that ended with the wounding of a suspect and three police officers on Thursday, Sept. 5.

The videos are accessed through two links below. NOTE: Viewer discretion is strongly advised.

A news release says on that Thursday around 10:15 a.m., Milwaukee police were near 91st and Custer seeking a subject wanted for felon in possession of a firearm, domestic violence related false imprisonment and sexual assault.

Officials said while on scene, the officers attempted communication with the suspect. Then, at approximately 11:38 a.m., the suspect fired shots at our officers. Officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect. After the gunfire ceased, officers continued communication with the suspect. At that time, he surrendered two firearms with extended magazines and was arrested.

The suspect, 35-year-old Keith Jeter, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. On Tuesday, Sept. 10, the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office issued criminal charges against Jeter.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Three members of the Milwaukee Police Department suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the exchange. The members injured in this incident are a 43-year-old man with over 19 years of service, a 49-year-old man with over 19 years of service, and a 44-year-old man with over 21 years of service.

Related article

The four officers that discharged their duty weapons during this incident are a 39-year-old man with over 16 years of service, a 40-year-old man with over 12 years of service, a 43-year-old man with over 19 years of service and a 49-year-old man with over 19 years of service. The four officers were placed on administrative duty.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

This is a developing story.