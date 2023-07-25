Fallen Milwaukee Officer Michalski remembered 5 years after death

article

A group gathered to remember fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Michalski on Tuesday, July 25.

It has been five years since Michalski was shot and killed while chasing a suspect.

Friends, family and fellow officers gathered at Veterans Park to mark the anniversary by doing something Michalski loved to do – flying a kite. They said it was a place he spent a lot of time when he was off duty to unwind, and they've gathered there on this day each year since he was shot.

"Events like this keep the memory of Mike alive, and it brings us all together to celebrate what we had and what we still have going forward," said MPD Inspector Paul Laugh.

The group also had lunch, which included a fundraiser for charity.

Jonathan Copeland, the man convicted of killing Michalski, is serving life in prison without parole. He was sentenced in 2019.