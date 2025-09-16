Milwaukee police: Officer struck pedestrian near 20th and Lapham
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a police officer struck a pedestrian at the entrance to an alleyway near 20th and Lapham on the city's south side on Tuesday morning, Sept. 16.
Investigation on Milwaukee's south side
What we know:
Assistant Police Chief Nicole Waldner said just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, an officer was dispatched to check the welfare of an individual that was walking in and out of the street. Waldner said an officer struck with a squad car an individual that was lying at the entrance of the alley.
Milwaukee police investigation at 20th and Lapham
The individual was identified as an adult, taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased by medical staff.
The officer involved is a 44-year-old man with more than 18 years of service, Waldner said. The officer will be placed on administrative duty, as is routine.
The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will be investigating this incident. The Waukesha Police Department is the lead agency.
This is a developing story.
