Milwaukee police investigate crash involving school bus near 7th and North

Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a school bus that happened Thursday, March 4 near 7th and North.

There were no kids on the bus at the time of the crash. Both drivers were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the white car is at fault.

This is a developing story.