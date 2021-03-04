Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police investigate crash involving school bus near 7th and North

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a school bus that happened Thursday, March 4 near 7th and North. 

There were no kids on the bus at the time of the crash. Both drivers were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. 

Police say the driver of the white car is at fault. 

This is a developing story. 

