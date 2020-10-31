Milwaukee police investigate 2 separate shootings, 3 injured

Milwaukee police are investigating two non-fatal shootings that happened Friday night, Oct. 30 into early Saturday morning, Oct. 31.

The first incident is a double shooting that happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday near N. 6th Street and W. Capitol Drive. Two males, ages 36 and 37, were shot and taken to the hospital for treatment. Both are expected to survive.

One victim was arrested in connection to the incident, however, this investigation is still being investigated.

The second shooting happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday near N. 13th Street and W. Keefe Street.

Police say a 17-year-old male suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are seeking unknown suspects in this incident.

Anyone with any information on either case is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.