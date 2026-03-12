The Brief Milwaukee police officers were involved in three incidents in less than 24 hours. Two of the three incidents were deemed "critical." In one incident, an officer shot and killed a wanted suspect.



Milwaukee police officers were involved in three incidents involving suspects, two of which were deemed "critical," over a period of less than 24 hours.

The backstory:

Milwaukee police, the FBI and the DEA were conducting a joint investigation at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11. They followed a vehicle to the area of 107th and Silver Spring, where a suspect got out and ran.

MPD said the 31-year-old suspect resisted arrest, and officers used a K-9 to take him into custody. It is believed the suspect ingested illegal drugs, which caused him to lose consciousness during the arrest.

Scene near 107th and Silver Spring, Milwaukee

The suspect was given NARCAN at the scene and then taken to a hospital in critical condition.

During the incident, two MPD supervisors and an FBI agent were exposed to an unknown substance. They were taken to a hospital for evaluation and released.

What's next:

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will investigate the incident, which MPD called "critical," with the Greenfield Police Department as the lead agency. MPD said video of the incident is expected to be released within 15 days.

The backstory:

Police were called about a person with a weapon shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 12. When they arrived at the scene, a 17-year-old suspect had barricaded himself inside a gas station.

Police scene near 76th and Capitol

The 17-year-old later exited the building, and MPD said he "postured as if he had a weapon by shifting his arm in and out of his front waistline area." An officer then fired one shot at, but did not hit, the suspect.

What's next:

The suspect was arrested, and the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office will review criminal charges.

The backstory:

It started around 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 12. MPD officers and a Wisconsin Department of Corrections agent encountered a wanted suspect, identified as a 35-year-old man, in a flatbed truck near 12th and Burnham.

Police scene near 15th and Grant

An officer ordered the suspect out of the vehicle, but MPD said the suspect refused. The suspect sped away when the officer tried to remove him from the vehicle, fleeing as the officer held onto the driver's door.

The chase continued with the officer holding onto the door. The suspect continued to ignore commands during the pursuit, and the officer – who was still holding onto the vehicle – shot the suspect. The suspect died. A passenger who was in the truck was not hurt.

What's next:

MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman said the officer, a 46-year-old man with more than 21 years of service, was treated for non-fatal injuries. He has been placed on administrative duty, which is routine.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will investigate the shooting, with the West Allis Police Department serving as the lead agency.

What is the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team?

Dig deeper:

According to MPD, the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team formed in 2016 to specifically address compliance with a state statute. The statute requires an independent agency to investigate "in the event of the death of an individual as the result of an action or inaction by a law enforcement officer."

Twenty-one law enforcement agencies in Milwaukee and Waukesha counties contribute to the team. Six of those law enforcement agencies are "lead investigative agencies" for the team, handling supervision and oversight of investigations.