Milwaukee police fired a shot at, but did not strike, a 17-year-old boy who had barricaded himself inside a gas station and "postured" as if he had a weapon early Thursday morning, March 12.

It unfolded near 76th and Capitol shortly before 12:30 a.m. Police were called about a person with a weapon and, when they arrived at the scene, the 17-year-old had barricaded himself inside the gas station.

When the 17-year-old later exited the building, MPD said he "postured as if he had a weapon by shifting his arm in and out of his front waistline area." An officer then fired one shot at, but did not hit, the suspect.

The 17-year-old was arrested without further incident, according to police. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office will review criminal charges.

