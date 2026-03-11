Milwaukee police critical incident; suspect ingests drugs during arrest

The Brief Police say a 31-year-old man ingested drugs during an arrest on Milwaukee’s northwest side. The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition after becoming unconscious. Two MPD supervisors and an FBI agent were evaluated after exposure to a substance.



A 31-year-old man is in critical condition after Milwaukee police say he ingested illegal drugs during an attempt by officers to take him into custody on the city's northwest side on Wednesday afternoon, March 11.

"Critical incident"

What we know:

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were conducting a joint operation with the FBI and DEA in the area of 91st and Silver Spring. Officers spotted a vehicle during their investigation and followed it to roughly 107th and Silver Spring.

Scene near 107th and Silver Spring, Milwaukee

The driver, a suspect in a drug investigation, fled the vehicle on foot and ran to a yard in the area. Officers chased the man and located him next to a garage. Officials said the suspect resisted arrest and failed to comply with multiple commands by the officers.

During the incident, Norman said officers used a police K-9 to assist in the arrest.

It is believed the suspect, during this time, ingested illegal drugs, causing him to lose consciousness during the arrest.

Life-saving measures were administered, which included the use of narcan.

Officials said the 31-year-old suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Local response

What they're saying:

The arrest happened in the backyard of a home belonging to Christina Martinez.

"As soon as I heard ‘put your hands in the air, put your hands in the air,’ I grabbed my toddler and put him in the car seat and I was like, something is going on," said Martinez, who witnessed the arrest. "It was like a lot of screaming. I know the K-9 was barking – everything happened so fast."

"Devastating, it really is, because this place is too quiet, and not much happens at all," said Kathryn Evans, who lives nearby.

Officers exposed to substance

Dig deeper:

During this incident, two Milwaukee police supervisors and an FBI agent were exposed to an unknown substance.

Scene near 107th and Silver Spring, Milwaukee

They were taken to a hospital for evaluation and released.

The officers involved in this incident are a 34-year-old man with more than seven years of service, a 30-year-old man with more than seven years of service, a 27-year-old with more than nine years of service and a 35-year-old man with more than nine years of service.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will be investigating this incident. The Greenfield Police Department is the lead investigating agency.

Norman says video from the incident is expected to be released within the department’s standard 15-day timeframe.

FBI Milwaukee Special Agent in Charge Alan Karr provided the following statement:

"This afternoon, the FBI’s Milwaukee Area Violent Crime Task Force was assisting in a Milwaukee Police Department led joint enforcement operation to combat violent crime in the City of Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Police Department officers attempted to stop a known narcotics dealer at which time FBI agents witnessed MPD officers struggling with the subject. Two FBI agents assisted MPD in detaining the subject. During the arrest, the suspect needed medical attention, which was provided by MPD officers and FBI agents. During the detention, one FBI agent was exposed to an unknown substance carried by the subject.

The FBI agent exposed to the unknown substance received a medical evaluation at a local hospital and was released.

We are grateful for our partnership with the Milwaukee Police Department, and we are committed to continue to work with our law enforcement partners to combat violent crime."