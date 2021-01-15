Milwaukee police in search of girl missing since March 2020

article

Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s help in locating long-term missing girl Daajane Morgan.

Morgan, 16, was last seen on March 6, 2020 near 42nd and Courtland on Milwaukee's north side.

She is described as 5'7" tall, 120 pounds and African-American with black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information about her whereabouts, contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7401.

