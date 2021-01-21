Expand / Collapse search

MPD: 17-year-old girl stabbed on south side, 1 in custody

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 17-year-old girl sustained two stab wounds after a dispute with a neighbor on the city's south side Thursday night, Jan. 21.

Police said the incident happened near 22nd Mitchell just before 8 p.m. and the girl's injuries were minor.

One person was taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

