MPD: 17-year-old girl stabbed on south side, 1 in custody

Milwaukee police say a 17-year-old girl sustained two stab wounds after a dispute with a neighbor on the city's south side Thursday night, Jan. 21.

Police said the incident happened near 22nd Mitchell just before 8 p.m. and the girl's injuries were minor.

One person was taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

