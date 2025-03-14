Child found in Milwaukee identified
article
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Milwaukee police say the boy's family has been located.
Original reporting
Milwaukee police need your help identifying a child who was found near 38th and Burleigh.
Police say the boy is safe, but needs help reconnecting him with his family.
What you can do:
Anyone with information please contact the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 Police Station at 414-935-7272.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.