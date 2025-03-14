Expand / Collapse search

Child found in Milwaukee identified

By
Published  March 14, 2025 2:02pm CDT
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MPD needs help identifying this child

MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Milwaukee police say the boy's family has been located.

Original reporting

Milwaukee police need your help identifying a child who was found near 38th and Burleigh.

Police say the boy is safe, but needs help reconnecting him with his family.

What you can do:

Anyone with information please contact the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 Police Station at 414-935-7272.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

NewsMilwaukee