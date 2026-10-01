Milwaukee Police District 5 shooter candidate for conditional release

article

The Brief The man convicted of opening fire inside the Milwaukee Police District 5 lobby in 2022 is now a candidate for conditional release. Darreon Parker-Bell was found guilty, but ruled not guilty due to mental disease/defect and sentenced to 30 years in a state mental hospital. But on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026, a Milwaukee County judge opened the door for his release.



There's outrage from the Milwaukee Police Association regarding the case of a man who walked into the MPD District 5 headquarters and started shooting at officers.

A judge ruled on Thursday, Oct. 1, that he's a candidate for conditional release.

Back in February 2022, Darreon Parker-Bell opened fire inside District 5, but miraculously, no officers were shot. He was shot though as he ran away.

Security shows Darreon Parker-Bell open fire inside MPD District 5

He later pleaded guilty to four felony charges, but was ruled not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect and ordered to spend 30 years in a state mental hospital.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

But on Thursday, a Milwaukee County judge opened the door for his release. The judge wants the state to come up with a plan for release in the next couple of months.

Related article

Response from MPA

What they're saying:

Milwaukee Police Association President Ayala released the following statement in response to the ruling:

"The Milwaukee Police Association is outraged by today’s decision by Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Nidhi Kashyap finding Darreon Parker-Bell a candidate for conditional release."

"Let’s remember exactly why Parker-Bell is in state custody."

"On February 25, 2022, Parker-Bell walked into Milwaukee Police District 5 in the middle of the afternoon, pulled out a semiautomatic handgun and opened fire."

"There were civilians in the lobby. There were police employees behind the counter. One of his bullets went through the partition just inches from an officer’s head."

"When an officer returned fire, Parker-Bell fled the station while still armed. When officers confronted him outside and repeatedly ordered him to drop his gun, he did not. He ultimately pointed the weapon toward officers before police shot and stopped him."

"This was not a close call. It was a miracle that no police officer or innocent person inside District 5 was killed."

"Parker-Bell was ultimately found not criminally responsible by reason of mental disease or defect and, in June 2023, was committed to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for 30 years."

"That was barely three years ago.

"And today, Judge Kashyap determined that he is a candidate for conditional release and ordered the state to prepare a plan for that release."

"The members of the Milwaukee Police Association have a simple question:"

"How can someone who walked into a police station and opened fire, endangering officers and innocent citizens, already be considered for release back into the community after three years?"

"Our officers remember February 25, 2022, and the people who were inside District 5 that afternoon remember it. They should not have to wonder how someone committed to state custody for 30 years after such an extraordinarily violent act can be considered for conditional release just a few years later."

"Mental illness deserves treatment. Public safety also matters."

"The Milwaukee Police Association strongly opposes the conditional release of Darreon Parker-Bell and will be watching closely as the Department of Health Services develops the release plan ordered by the court."

"Our officers put their lives on the line to stop Parker-Bell that day."

"They, and the public they protected, deserve better than this."

Related article

February 2022 shooting

The backstory:

Security footage shows Parker-Bell and an officer speaking at a counter inside the station on Feb. 25. Parker-Bell allegedly inquired about an in-custody death that had happened earlier that week, and the officer said that information could not be released – citing the pending investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Parker-Bell was then seen on the video pulling out a gun and firing shots inside the station. There are other people seen in the lobby and behind the counter.

An officer returned fire, and Parker-Bell ran out of the lobby and into the neighborhood. Officers then pursued him on foot.

Officers found Parker-Bell and ordered him to drop the gun. He did not, and turned toward police – at which time an officer fired, captured on body camera video.

Parker-Bell continued to flee, but was later found – still armed – and was again ordered to drop his gun. He did not comply, allegedly pointed the gun toward officers, and officers fired multiple shots – striking and wounding Parker-Bell.

Officers treated him at the scene before he was taken to the hospital. He was released from the hospital several days later and placed back into law enforcement custody.

Related article

June 2023 sentencing

The backstory:

A June 5, 2023, a Milwaukee County judge committed Darreon Parker-Bell to 30 years with the Department of Health Services.

Parker-Bell avoided a trial after pleading guilty to four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon. That plea deal was worked out on the date for the start of a trial.

Parker-Bell originally faced one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide use of a dangerous weapon, and seven counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon. Four of the seven recklessly endangering safety charges were dismissed but read into the court record.