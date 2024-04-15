Milwaukee police detective accused of disorderly conduct pleads no contest

article

A Milwaukee police detective accused of sexual assault waived his right to a jury trial on Monday, April 15 – and then pleaded no contest to a single charge of disorderly conduct.

Travis Jung was originally charged with two misdemeanors. The other charge was fourth-degree sexual assault. An amended complaint appears to have dropped that charge, online records show.

Sentencing for Jung is set for the morning of May 2. Jung is currently suspended with pay, and an internal investigation is pending.

Case details

According to the criminal complaint, on Jan. 19, 2023, the victim in this case was at a function with "members of the (Milwaukee) police department." The victim noticed Jung talking with a friend and joined the conversation. When the friend walked away, the complaint states "the defendant began making inappropriate comments to (the victim)." When two others joined the conversation and the victim began to walk away, "the defendant slapped her buttocks," the complaint said. The victim indicated she "wanted to confront the defendant but...did not want to cause a scene."

The complaint goes on to say, when the victim went to the bathroom, he saw a woman and realized it was someone the defendant knew. The victim went out and told the defendant about this. The complaint states the "defendant responded he doesn't care about (this person) and asked (the victim), 'are you coming back to the hotel with us?'" The victim walked away.

During a group photo, the complaint states "the defendant jumped into the photo" and reached under the victim's clothing to touch her. The criminal complaint states the victim later identified Jung in a photo array.