Milwaukee Police Department safety project funded, private gifts

A safety project to install bullet-resistant glass at all of Milwaukee's police district stations got a huge boost on Tuesday, April 12.

The Milwaukee Police Foundation announced on Tuesday substantial gifts from private entities, led with gifts of $65,000 each from former Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele, Phoenix Investors and Klein Development. Together with a $65,000 donation from the Police Foundation, a news release says these funds will be used to increase police district security throughout Milwaukee.

The push to get the bullet-resistant glass installed comes after an individual entered the Milwaukee Police District 5 station on Feb. 25, and opened fire on the staff. That suspect, identified as Darreon Parker-Bell, was arrested.

Darreon Parker-Bell

Parker-Bell was charged March 1 with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, and seven counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon.

The citywide safety project cost is estimated at $260,000. The safety measures will be installed incrementally throughout Spring 2022.

Reaction

Frank Crivello, Founder & Chairman of Phoenix Investors

"Mayor Johnson challenged Dennis Klein and I to step up financially in our efforts to keep Milwaukee’s police officers and citizens safe in our police districts. Dennis and I were honored to contribute to this necessary project and thank Mayor Johnson for his leadership in forging a public-private partnership with our companies working to keep our city safe."

Former Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele

"I have long been a supporter of the Milwaukee Police Department before, during and after my time in office. I understand the value of a well-resourced department, and took this opportunity to help in a way that does not drain their budget. The challenges our department faces today are unprecedented. The need for all of us to be part of the solution is, as well."

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman

"The Milwaukee Police Department is, once again, incredibly grateful for the Milwaukee Police Foundation's support with this generous gift to increase public safety within our police districts."

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

"To make Milwaukee safer, the best way forward is with partnerships. This effort is a solid example of such a partnership.