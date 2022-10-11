Milwaukee Police Department: Online reporting system launched

article

The Milwaukee Police Department on Tuesday, Oct. 11 launched the new "Police to Citizen" (P2C) site. This site will allow the public to report certain types of offenses online without the need or assistance from a sworn or civilian member.

The purpose of this site is to offer individuals a convenient way to file certain types of reports online. It will also reduce the amount of calls for service which will free up officers for more serious types of investigations.

The following criteria is required to file a report online:

The incident must have occurred in the City of Milwaukee

The reporting person must be 18 years of age or older

A valid email address is required

The following types of reports will be accepted online:

Theft valued at less than $2,500

Vandalism / Damage to Property valued at less than $2,500

Lost Property

There were over 12,050 reports of these types filed in 2021. Currently, there are over 8,280 reports of these types filed in 2022.

The following types of reports will NOT be accepted online:

Violent crime or sex-related offenses (e.g. Battery, Robbery, Kidnapping, Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, Arson etc.)

A crime with viable suspect information

Motor Vehicle Theft

Burglary

Identity Theft

Any offense involving a firearm (to include lost/stolen firearms)

For more information or to file one of the accepted types of reports, click here.