Milwaukee police civilian employee charged with election fraud

A former civilian employee with the Milwaukee Police Department has been charged with election fraud, accused of voting in the City of Milwaukee even though she did not live within the city limits.

Marcey Patterson, 45, has been charged with one count of election fraud-voting by a disqualified person, which is a felony.

If convicted, Patterson could face up to three-and-a-half years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Criminal complaint

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Marcey Patterson was employed by the City of Milwaukee Police Department as the MPD Community Relations Engagement and Recruitment Director. She held the position from May 2022 until July 2025, when she resigned.

Prosecutors allege that Patterson voted in several elections in the City of Milwaukee, although she did not live within the city limits.

Another point noted in the criminal complaint is that Patterson received the 3% residency pay incentive while she was employed.

Address discrepancy

What we know:

The complaint states that when Patterson was hired, she listed a Milwaukee address on N. 40th Street as her primary residence, which is where her mother lives. Prior to 2018, she had lived at that address, and she is part-owner of the home and is listed on the deed. This is what was listed when she applied for and got the MPD job.

But in June 2025, Patterson filed new forms with MPD, indicating that on March 1, 2018, she moved to a new address in Glendale, and in March 2024 she moved to a new address in Brown Deer.

From May 2022 to July 2025, Patterson received the 3% residency pay bonus after her position was reclassified, and during a background interview she stated she had two residences, the one in Glendale and the one in Milwaukee, but said Milwaukee was the primary address.

In a Civil Personal History Questionnaire, Patterson listed her primary address as the Glendale address but in the City of Milwaukee. When human resources brought the discrepancy up with her, she clarified that the N. 40th Street address in Milwaukee was her primary address.

Voting address discrepancy

What we know:

The complaint goes on to state that as part of the investigation into the address and pay discrepancy, authorities looked into Patterson's voting records. This included Patterson’s most recent election registration application, as well as a copy of the poll books containing her signatures in the April 2025 election and November 2024 election. Those records reflected that, since 2006, Patterson has consistently been voting at the Samuel Clemens School which is the designated polling location for the N. 40th Street address.

Since August 2018, Patterson has voted in 12 elections at that polling location, using the Milwaukee address as her primary address. The complaint notes this contradicts the new forms she submitted to MPD in June 2025.

Interview with Patterson

What we know:

The complaint goes on to state that Patterson was interviewed, and that she said she considers the N. 40th Street address her primary address, but she does not sleep there at all. She then stated that her mother is 80 years old, so she does have occasional overnight visits. When asked where she sleeps, Patterson said the Brown Deer address is her address where she lives, where she sleeps, where she wakes up, where she leaves for work, and where her son is. But she stated the N. 40th address is a permanent address she uses. Patterson was asked whether she was staying at the N. 40th Street address when she listed the Glendale residence. Patterson stated that she would occasionally stay at the N. 40th residence to help her mother, but where she "laid her head at night" was in Glendale.

When asked where Patterson was living when she was hired by MPD, she said she was living in Glendale. When asked about the 3% incentive, she said she wasn’t aware of it until the recent reclassification of her position. Patterson stated that she thought living within 15 miles of the city was sufficient. When asked where she learned about the supposed 15-mile rule, she stated that she overheard people talking about it when the new residence rules were being discussed.

Lastly, when asked about voting with the Milwaukee address, Patterson said she did that because it was the address listed on her driver's license.

Information from the Mayor's Office

What we know:

The complaint goes on to state that when confronted about living outside the city, Patterson denied knowing about the 3% incentive when she started at MPD. In an email to payroll, she stated she was made aware that the incentive would be included when her position was reclassified approximately one year prior.

Patterson stated that she thought that residency within the city meant you lived within 15 miles of the Milwaukee border, as that was the incentive policy in the mayor’s office where she previously worked.

As part of this investigation, investigators spoke with the Chief of Staff for the Mayor and his office manager. They said that their residency did not include "15 miles from the border" in the mayor’s office. Both said that everyone who works for the mayor lives in the actual City of Milwaukee.

The office manager, who had worked for the Mayor’s office since 2011, said that in her time doing payroll that there were no employees that lived outside the City of Milwaukee.

Overpayments to Patterson

What we know:

The complaint states that, during her employment at MPD, Patterson received $8,226.78 in overpayments due to the 3% incentive. MPD would not have authorized these payments but for Patterson’s false assertions regarding her residence.

MPD response

What they're saying:

"We hold all members of our department—sworn and civilian—to the highest standards of ethical conduct. We will continue to act decisively to maintain public trust and uphold the values of this organization."

- MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman

Court proceedings

What's next:

Marcey Patterson is scheduled to have an initial appearance in court on Sep. 15, 2025.