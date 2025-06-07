Child porn possession, former Milwaukee police officer sentenced

article

The Brief A former MPD officer has been sentenced for possession of child pornography. Court records show he reached a plea deal, and the state dismissed some charges. Investigators searched his home and seized his electronics in May 2022.



A former Milwaukee police officer was sentenced on Friday to three years in prison for possession of child pornography.

In Court:

Court records show Mark Horstmeyer reached a plea in April to avoid trial. In addition to prison time, he was sentenced to five years of extended supervision.

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, the Milwaukee Police Department Internal Affairs Division received a citizen tip about Horstmeyer "possessing child pornography."

Law enforcement searched Horstmeyer's home in May 2022. The complaint said his electronic devices were "seized and forensically analyzed." On those devices, investigators found five inappropriate photos of children.

Officials noted in the complaint that, based on their experience, the images seized were from a website based out of Ukraine that had since been shut down for the distribution and manufacturing of child pornography.

Horstmeyer had worked for MPD for at least eight years at the time. After charges were filed, the police department said Horstmeyer resigned.