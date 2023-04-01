Milwaukee police chase, shots fired at officers; 21-year-old charged

article

A Milwaukee man is now charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, among other charges – accused of shooting at officers during a March 27 pursuit.

Prosecutors say 21-year-old Kentreal Evans admitted to shooting at the officers while fleeing in a stolen SUV. Police said it is not believed anyone was hurt by the gunfire.

On the afternoon of March 27, a man reported his SUV stolen from the area of 117th and Bobolink with his gun inside. He forwarded home surveillance video to police, which showed someone get out of a white Porsche, hop into the SUV and drive away.

A criminal complaint states officers spotted the stolen SUV later that day and tried to pull it over near 50th and Clark – more than six miles from where it was stolen – but the driver, later identified as Evans, took off.

Per the complaint, Evans fled officers at speeds reaching 100 mph and pointed a gun out the window toward officers. The chase slowed down on Lisbon Avenue, where Evans aimed the gun again and fired one shot at officers. The squad was not hit, and the chase continued – the stolen SUV weaving in and out of traffic, nearly striking several vehicles.

Milwaukee police officers fired upon near 75th and Congress

The SUV pulled into an alley near 75th and Congress – nearly three miles from where the chase began. There, the complaint states Evans again pointed the gun and fired one shot at officers. Officers returned fire, a total of 10 shots, and the SUV continued to flee. Those officers then broke off the chase to see if anyone in the area had been injured and have been placed on administrative duty.

Other officers resumed the chase near 81st and Hampton, and it eventually ended near 34th and Capitol when the SUV hit a snowbank. Evans then got out and surrendered. The total pursuit stretched more than five miles, police said.

Police recovered two bullet casings from the scenes were Evans allegedly fired the two shots at officers. Those casings, the complaint states, were likely from the stolen SUV owner's gun that had been left inside.

Later, in a Mirandized interview, the complaint states Evans admitted he was the driver, that he knew it was stolen, and that he fired twice at officers.

SUV crashes after police chase near 35th and Capitol

In all, Evans is charged with:

Attempted first-degree intentional homicide (2 counts)

Fleeing/eluding an officer

Drive/operate a vehicle without the owner's consent

Discharging a firearm from a vehicle

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Evans made his initial court appearance on April 1, and his cash bond was set at $500,000.

Court records indicate Evans was convicted in 2018 of fleeing/eluding police and driving/operating a vehicle without the owner's consent.