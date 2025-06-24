Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police squad hit during chase, 2 men arrested

By
Published  June 24, 2025 10:21am CDT
Police Chases
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • A Milwaukee police squad was hit during a pursuit on Monday.
    • The chase went from 18th and National to 6th and Clybourn.
    • Officers arrested two 28-year-old men after they tried to run from the crash scene.

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police squad was hit during a pursuit on Monday, June 23. Two men were arrested.

What they're saying:

The chase began around 5:30 p.m. Officers tried to stop a vehicle for reckless driving near 18th and National, but the driver refused to pull over. It ended near 6th and Clybourn when the fleeing vehicle drove into oncoming traffic and collided with a squad.

Police said the driver and a passenger, who were both 28-year-old men, tried to run from the scene but were soon arrested. No injuries were reported.

What's next:

MPD plans to refer criminal charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. 

The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Police Department.

Police ChasesNewsMilwaukee