Milwaukee police squad hit during chase, 2 men arrested

The chase began around 5:30 p.m. Officers tried to stop a vehicle for reckless driving near 18th and National, but the driver refused to pull over. It ended near 6th and Clybourn when the fleeing vehicle drove into oncoming traffic and collided with a squad.

Police said the driver and a passenger, who were both 28-year-old men, tried to run from the scene but were soon arrested. No injuries were reported.

MPD plans to refer criminal charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.