Milwaukee police chase ends with crash; 1 arrested, 1 sought

The Brief Milwaukee police arrested the driver after a stolen car chase on Wednesday. The chase ended with a crash that involved four vehicles, including a squad. A passenger who got out and ran during the pursuit is still sought.



Milwaukee police arrested one person and are looking for another after a pursuit ended with a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning, March 12.

What they're saying:

The chase started near Sherman and Douglas, just south of Mill Road, around 11:30 a.m. Officers tried to stop a stolen vehicle for reckless driving when the suspects' vehicle took off.

The chase ended with a crash near 68th and Fond du Lac, a little more than three miles away. The suspect's vehicle crashed into another vehicle. A police squad trying to avoid that crash then collided with a different vehicle.

A 59-year-old in the vehicle that the squad hit was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.

The 22-year-old driver of the stolen vehicle that fled tried to run, but he was ultimately taken into custody and to a hospital for medical clearance. Criminal charges will be filed in the coming days.

What you can do:

A passenger got out and ran during the pursuit. A gun was found along that suspect's path, but he was not found.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.