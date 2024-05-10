Milwaukee police chase, driver arrested near 46th and Glendale

Milwaukee police arrested a suspect after a pursuit on the city's north side on Friday afternoon, May 10.

Video from the area of Sherman and Villard captured a portion of the apparent slow-speed chase around 3 p.m.

The chase ended a few blocks away near 46th and Glendale, where officers arrested the driver.

Police have not said why officers were chasing the SUV.