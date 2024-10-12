Milwaukee police chase; 3 men charged, guns and drugs found

article

The Brief Prosecutors charged three Milwaukee men in connection to a police chase. Police found guns and drugs after the pursuit came to an end near 55th and Casper. The car was reported stolen in Chicago in September.



Three Milwaukee men have been criminally charged in connection to a Monday night police pursuit.

Prosecutors said 20-year-old Kelly Lipsey was the man behind the wheel. Two passengers, 22-year-old Nasir Bellamy and 21-year-old Chrishaun Morris, are accused of drug and gun crimes.

According to a criminal complaint, police were on patrol near Sherman and Hampton the night of Oct. 7. They spotted a black Infiniti with no license plate and tried to pull it over at Sherman and Eggert, but the driver took off.

The pursuit covered roughly 15 miles with speeds as high as 80 mph, mostly through residential streets, prosecutors said. The car ran several stop signs and red lights along the way.

MPD dashcam captures gun tossed from suspects' car (Courtesy: MCDAO)

It took stop sticks to end the chase, per the complaint. The Infiniti lost control, turned down a dead end, and eventually pulled into a driveway near 55th and Casper, just south of Green Tree Road. An officer saw the driver – later identified as Lipsey – throw something through the car's open window. That item, a handgun, was recovered.

Prosecutors said Bellamy was the front passenger, and officers found a gun in his pants – which was not visible before he was ordered out of the car. Morris, the backseat passenger, also had a gun in his waistband. Neither man had an ative concealed cary permit, per the complaint.

The complaint states the Infiniti had been reported stolen in Chicago on Sept. 25. A search of the car uncovered suspected THC with an estimated value of more than $2,000. There were also two digital scales and money scattered throughout it.

Additionally, prosecutors said the fleeing car slowed down during the chase, and a passenger got out of the back seat. That person was taken into custody but is not charged in the case.

In court

Kelly Lipsey appeared in cort on Saturday, and his bond was set at $15,000. In all, court records show he is charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, vehicle operator fleeing/eluding police, driving/operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, and possession with intent to deliver THC.

Court records show Nasir Bellamy is charged with possession with intent to deliver THC and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. His cash bond was set at $500 on Saturday.

Chrishaun Morris is jailed on $500 bond, court records show, for possession with intent to deliver THC and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. He made his initial court appearance on Friday.