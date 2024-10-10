article

The Brief Prosecutors charged a man with hitting a officer in the face before leading police on a pursuit. The chase reached speeds up to 60 mph and stretched just under five miles. The accused driver got away at first, but he was later arrested on the city's south side.



Prosecutors said 32-year-old Javonte Sterling got away at first, but was later found and arrested on the city's south side.

According to a criminal complaint, it all started on Interstate 43 near North Avenue. A woman said she was driving her blue Chevrolet when she spotted Sterling – with whom she'd been in a relationship – driving a black Honda. She said Sterling inched his car closer and closer to hers until she was forced to pull over near 11th and North.

Sterling "argued" with the woman "wanting to talk about the relationship," prosecutors said. Police showed up, and an officer said Sterling had the woman's keys and was standing over her "in an intimidating manner" as she sat on the curb.

As the officer tried to figure out what happened, the complaint states Sterling told the officer "there was no issue." The officer tried to detain Sterling, but he ran and got into his black Honda. The officer tried to get Sterling out of the car, but Sterling hit the officer in the face "approximately four times." He then got out and continued to run and ignore the officer's commands to stop before getting back into the black Honda and driving off.

Prosecutors said it sparked a pursuit that reached speeds up to 60 mph on residential streets and stretched just under five miles. It was called off after the officer lost sight of the vehicle. Sterling was later found running near 7th and Mitchell on the city's south side. Officers then chased after and arrested him.

In all, Sterling is charged with:

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety (two counts)

Battery to a law enforcement officer

Vehicle operator flee/elude an officer

Felony bail jumping

Misdemeanor theft

Court records show he made his initial court appearance on Thursday. His bond was set at $5,000.