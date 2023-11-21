Milwaukee police chase ends in Kenosha; suspected illegal drugs recovered

article

Milwaukee police were involved in a police chase that extended down I-41/94 into Kenosha County on Monday, Nov. 20.

Official say shortly after 5 p.m., officers spotted the driver of a vehicle dealing drugs near 34th and W. Park Hill Avenue. The officers attempted a traffic stop but the driver refused to pull over – and a police chase ensued.

The police chase ended on 120th Avenue in Kenosha. The driver, a 46-year-old man, was arrested. Suspected illegal narcotics were recovered.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.