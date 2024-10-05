Milwaukee police chase stolen Jeep, 16-year-old boy charged as adult

article

The Brief A Milwaukee teen is charged with fleeing police in a stolen Jeep before crashing it in September. Police arrested seven teens in connection to the chase. The pursuit ended with a fiery crash at Holton and Keefe.



A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy is accused of leading police on a pursuit in a stolen Jeep on Friday, Sept. 27.

Prosecutors charged Coby Roy as an adult in the case with fleeing/eluding police. Police said they arrested seven teens in connection to the chase, which ended with a fiery crash.

Police were initially called about a gray Jeep that was wanted in connection to a carjacking the previous day, a criminal complaint states. Officers spotted the SUV near Water and Broadway with "many people" inside. The Jeep did not have a license plate on the back, but had several other distinctive features that they used to identify it as the stolen auto.

The Jeep pulled into a Pick 'n Save parking lot near Humboldt and North, prosecutors said, where officers activated their lights and sirens to conduct a traffic stop. The driver instead sped through the parking lot, sparking the chase.

A passenger got out when the Jeep stopped near Booth and Garfield in Riverwest, the complaint states. Officers then proceeded to chase the Jeep throughout the neighborhood as it drove on the sidewalk and lawns of homes.

Prosecutors said the chase stretched just over four miles, with speeds as high as 60 mph, while running red lights and stop signs. The Jeep ultimately crashed at Holton and Keefe, sending two people in the vehicle it hit to the hospital. The Jeep then rolled onto its passenger side, and the engine compartment "burst into flames."

Roy made his initial court appearance on Wednesday. His cash bond was set at $10,000.