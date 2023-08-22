Milwaukee police chase; firearm, illegal narcotics recovered from driver

article

An attempted traffic stop led to a police chase on Milwaukee's north side early on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Officials say around 3 a.m., officers tried to make a traffic stop on a vehicle near 27th and Brown. The driver refused to stop and began driving recklessly. The pursuit ended on N. Teutonia Avenue just north of Bradley Road.

The driver, a 34-year-old Milwaukee male, was taken to a hospital for medical clearance and was later arrested. No injuries were reported.

A firearm and illegal narcotics were recovered.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.