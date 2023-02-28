Milwaukee police chase, fatal crash; vehicle taken in armed robbery

One person is dead and two others are seriously injured after a police pursuit ended in a crash Monday night, Feb. 27 in Milwaukee. The crash happened near 11th and Atkinson around 11:40 p.m.

According to police, officers observed a vehicle that was taken in an armed robbery in the area of 15th and Center. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, however, the driver refused and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The officers self-terminated the pursuit due to equipment malfunction, however, another squad observed the vehicle near Teutonia Avenue and Burleigh Street and reinitiated the pursuit.

The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle disregarded the flashing red lights and collided with another vehicle.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy, had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He died as a result of his injuries on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The occupant of the suspect vehicle, a 17-year-old Milwaukee girl, was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. She is in stable condition and was arrested.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He is in stable condition.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.