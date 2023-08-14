Milwaukee police chase, fatal crash; 1 dead, 9 hurt

One person is dead and nine others were injured in a crash in Milwaukee late Sunday night, Aug. 13. It happened around 11: 23 p.m. near 68th and Silver Spring Drive during police chase.

According to police, officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle near 51st and Hampton Avenue that was also wanted in connection to a recent armed robbery. The stolen vehicle fled from the police and a pursuit ensued.

Milwaukee fatal crash, 68th and Silver Spring

During the pursuit, the stolen vehicle crashed into another vehicle traveling at the intersection of 68th Street and Silver Spring Drive.

Seven occupants of the stolen vehicle were injured – a 15-year-old boy, 16-year-old boy, 17-year-old boy, 17-year-old boy, 18-year-old woman from Milwaukee, as well as two unknown female occupants.

One of the occupants of the stolen vehicle, an unknown male, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Also injured in this crash were the occupants of the second vehicle, a 25-year-old woman and 42-year-old woman, both from Milwaukee.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

All injured parties were taken to hospitals for medical treatment. Charges for the occupants of the stolen vehicle are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The Milwaukee Police Department continues to investigate this incident. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.