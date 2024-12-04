Milwaukee police chase into Menomonee Falls; driver arrested

article

A 29-year-old man was taken into custody on Tuesday night, Dec. 3 following a police chase that began in Milwaukee and ended in Menomonee Falls.

According to police, around 9:45 p.m., officers spotted a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle wanted in connection to a robbery. Officers attempted to make a stop, but the driver refused and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle collided with a median and a crosswalk signal at Lily and Silver Spring in Menomonee Falls.

The driver, a 29-year-old man, was arrested after he ran off. The vehicle was later determined to have been stolen. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.