Milwaukee police chase into Menomonee Falls; driver arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  December 4, 2024 11:47am CST
Milwaukee police squad near Lilly and Silver Spring

    • One person was arrested following a police chase that began on Tuesday night, Dec. 3 in Milwaukee.
    • The pursuit ended when the vehicle collided with a median and a cross-walk signal at Lily and Silver Spring in Menomonee Falls.
    • Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

MILWAUKEE - A 29-year-old man was taken into custody on Tuesday night, Dec. 3 following a police chase that began in Milwaukee and ended in Menomonee Falls.

According to police, around 9:45 p.m., officers spotted a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle wanted in connection to a robbery. Officers attempted to make a stop, but the driver refused and a vehicle pursuit ensued. 

The pursuit ended when the vehicle collided with a median and a crosswalk signal at Lily and Silver Spring in Menomonee Falls

The driver, a 29-year-old man, was arrested after he ran off. The vehicle was later determined to have been stolen. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.   

