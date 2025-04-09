Milwaukee police chase, search warrant lead to charges for 3 men

article

The Brief Milwaukee police were involved in a lengthy, high-speed chase in January. The driver got away, but he was later arrested and charged. A search, tied to a separate investigation involving the driver, led to charges against two other men.



A lengthy, high-speed Milwaukee police chase in January led to an investigation into the accused driver and, later, charges against two other men.

Milwaukee police chase

The backstory:

On Jan. 21, officers were on patrol near 24th and Becher when court filings said they spotted a red Subaru driving with license plates that were not registered to the vehicle. When the officers turned on their lights and siren to pull over the car, the driver initially began to pull over but then sped away – sparking a pursuit.

A criminal complaint states the chase stretched from the area of Forest Home and Lincoln across the city's south side and onto the north side, where the fleeing Subaru ultimately got onto I-43 southbound. Officers lost sight of the Subaru as it got off I-894 at Loomis Road. The pursuit covered nearly 23 miles with speeds that topped 110 mph.

Featured article

Arrest and search

Dig deeper:

Court filings said Emanuel Manning, 19, was arrested on Feb. 26 for driving a stolen vehicle without license plates. During his arrest, officers found THC and an iPhone.

A search of the iPhone included photos of the red Subaru with the same license plates as the one that fled police on Jan. 21, per the complaint. There was also a message that police believed was tied to the pursuit.

On April 2, police executed a search warrant at a home near 24th and Grant. Court filings said the warrant was tied to an ongoing illegal gun investigation that involved Emanuel Manning. During that search, police detained Emanuel Manning, Elijah Maning and Efrain Cintron.

A search of the home uncovered guns and ammunition, along with documents and other items that identified all three men. They also found digital scales with "white residue" on them, and a "why, crystal/rock substance that tested positive for cocaine" – along with a substance that investigators said is used as a "cutting agent" for cocaine and other drugs. In the pantry, investigators found the two license plates that were on the red Subaru that fled police in January.

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

In Court:

All three men made their initial court appearances on April 6. Charges and bond amounts in the case are as follows.

Efrain Cintron, 34:

Possession with intent to deliver cocaine

Maintaining a drug trafficking place

Bond set at $5,000

Elijah Manning, 22:

Maintaining a drug trafficking place

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Felony bail jumping (four counts)

Bond set at $10,000

Emanuel Manning, 19:

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Operating a motor vehicle to flee/elude an officer

Bond set at $5,000