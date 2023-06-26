Milwaukee police chase, drug arrest; man accused reached speed of 110 mph

article

A 30-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of leading police on a pursuit throughout the city – racking up more than 70 miles and reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph. The accused is Donavon Sloan – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

Flee or elude an officer

Possession of methamphetamine

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police officers were in a marked squad on Tuesday, June 20 when they spotted a car that was believed to be tied to a shooting incident. After the officers did a U-turn to get behind the vehicle, the car took off at a high rate of speed and disregarded a traffic light. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle by activating their lights and siren, but the car continued to speed away near Teutonia and Clarke.

The complaint says another officer picked up the pursuit when the vehicle was spotted on Morgan Avenue. The car traveled east on Morgan -- and entered the on-ramp for northbound I-43, where again, officers lost sight of the vehicle.

The criminal complaint says the speeding vehicle traveled on dozens of roads over roughly 71 miles – and reached speeds of 110 mph on "city streets and construction zones, almost caused numerous vehicle accidents, nearly struck pedestrians on foot and bicycles, disregarded numerous traffic lights and signs, and operated in the oncoming lane of traffic." When the car came to rest on N. 11th Street just south of Capitol Drive, the driver fled on foot and was apprehended by two officers. The driver was identified as the defendant, Sloan. A passenger in the vehicle was able to evade arrest, the complaint says.

According to the criminal complaint, a search of the vehicle "revealed a plastic bag on the front passenger floorboard containing a hard chunky brown pressed powder substance, a digital scale, plastic baggies in the rear passenger seat, and an extended magazine loaded with 16 unfired cartridges." The brown substance tested positive for methamphetamine, the complaint says.

Sloan made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, June 23. Cash bond was set at $10,000.