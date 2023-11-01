Police chase, crash into Milwaukee gas station sign

article

A Milwaukee police chase ended with a crash on the city's north side Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The pursuit began around noon near 55th and Townsend. Police said the vehicle was wanted in an armed robbery and tried to stop it, but the driver took off. It ended roughly three-and-a-half miles away near Teutonia and Villard.

Surveillance video of the crash showed the fleeing vehicle, which ran a right light, slam into a gas station sign. The vehicle also crashed into another vehicle.

Police arrested two people – the 33-year-old driver and a 36-year-old passenger – who were in the fleeing vehicle. Two 45-year-olds in the vehicle that was hit were taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries, and police said no other injuries were reported.

The district attorney's office will review criminal charges.